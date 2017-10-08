Odell Beckham fractures ankle on gruesome injury, could require surgery

The one thing the Giants can't have is Odell Beckham getting hurt, and he got hurt in a bad way on Sunday afternoon. Beckham reinjured the same ankle he hurt in the preseason on a nasty looking play. The Giants confirmed that Beckham suffered a fractured injury and the team said he may require surgery.

Injury Update: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a fractured ankle. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2017

Beckham was going over the middle to catch a pass from Eli Manning when the quarterback sailed the ball and Beckham was forced to go up in the air to catch it. As he landed, his foot was twisted underneath his leg in a gruesome fashion.

Beckham was carted off in obvious pain and, per Evan Washburn of CBS on the broadcast, taken directly to the X-ray room. He did not go to the locker room, and the Giants ruled him out almost immediately.

The star receiver was later taken out of the stadium on a cart, with what appeared to be a cast on his left leg.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Beckham was almost immediately "headed for surgery" after the injury. The team said that they have not made a decision about Beckham having surgery yet.

Odell Beckham is headed for surgery, per source. He injured his leg in the fourth quarter. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2017

The Giants, who would eventually lose the game to the Chargers 27-22, are now down to just a single wide receiver that is healthy on their roster.

Both Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were ruled out earlier in the game and then Dwayne Harris suffered an injury and was ruled out.

Injury Updates: WRs Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall (ankle injuries) are both OUT for the remainder of the game. #LACvsNYG — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2017 #NYGiants Injury Update: WR Dwayne Harris has a fracture in his foot. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2017

Beckham's injury means that the only currently healthy wide receiver on the roster is Roger Lewis. When it rains it pours, and for a team that just fell to 0-5 after losing to another 0-4 team, it's absolutely dumping on the Giants right now.