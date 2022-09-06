The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 NFL season this Thursday night in a matchup the sports world has been looking forward to for months. It's the reigning Super Bowl champions vs. the favorites to hoist the Lomabardi Trophy this upcoming season, but both may be playing for something more than the first win of the new year.

On Tuesday, free-agent wide receiver and former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted this:

When both fans and reporters replied to the tweet saying it appeared OBJ has decided to dedicate his services to Thursday night's victor, Beckham replied saying "half jokes," and that he's "just excited to watch."

Here's what he tweeted at CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson:

It's interesting, because while Beckham is joking about signing with the winner of Bills-Rams, they are two of the perceived favorites to land the wideout. Despite the Rams signing Allen Robinson in free agency, they have maintained that they want OBJ back. In fact, the Rams still have a full locker prepared for OBJ in their locker room in Thousand Oaks.

As for the Bills, they somewhat appear to have turned into a pursuer of Beckham over the last month, as former Ram-turned-Bill pass-rusher Von Miller has recruited OBJ via social media. Bills general manager Brandon Beane even sounds like he would be on board with adding Beckham.

"He's recovering like Tre [White] from an ACL," Beane said of Beckham. "He's a talented player. Show me a talented player I'm not checking into. I'm always going to do that and whether that is a trade for someone or letting a guy get healthy. Again, the cap factors into it too."