Odell Beckham Jr. is still a man without a team. The veteran wideout has been on the market all offseason as he continues to rehab his ACL that he tore during Super Bowl LVI. There's been some campaigning by his former team to strike a reunion with the Rams and try to repeat as Super Bowl champs, but there's also been some online recruiting done by Beckham's former L.A. teammate Von Miller, who is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.

The star pass rusher posted a photoshop of Beckham in a Bills uniform after the receiver commented on an Instagram post asking if the locker next to Miller was open. When recently asked about Miller's recruitment, general manager Brandon Beane did say that he's always going to listen to players like him.

"Anything Von says I'm going to respect," Beane said. "He wants to win and I want to surround myself with as many people like that as I can."

The Bills already have a top-flight roster and are currently the betting favorite to win it all in 2022. One of their deepest areas on the roster is at the wide receiver spot where they boast Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir and Jamison Crowder. Putting a healthy Beckham in the fold at some point in the year would only further send this offense to the moon.

And it sounds like Beane is open to the possibility of bringing him aboard.

"He's recovering like Tre [White] from an ACL," Beane said of Beckham. "He's a talented player. Show me a talented player I'm not checking into. I'm always going to do that and whether that is a trade for someone or letting a guy get healthy. Again, the cap factors into it too."

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • 3 TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

According to Spotrac, the Bills currently have a little over $3.5 million in cap space as they enter the regular season, so they may need to do some cap gymnastics if they want to bring in Beckham at some point.

Buffalo is set to open up the 2022 regular season when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sept. 8.