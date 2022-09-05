The Los Angeles Rams have been lobbying for Odell Beckham Jr. to return all offseason. They're making sure he's welcomed back to Thousand Oaks with open arms.

Just days away from their season opener, the Rams left Beckham's locker -- including his nameplate open -- for an eventual return (per The Athletic). Beckham is currently a free agent and rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl LVI victory from February.

The Rams have made sure to know Beckham is always welcome back, knowing he could be the missing piece toward Los Angeles repeating as Super Bowl champions. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey revealed the Rams aren't removing Beckham's spot for anyone either.

Beckham turned his 2021 season around since signing with the Rams after an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, and recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury.

When Beckham does return to the field, he'll be certain to make an impact for whatever team he plays for. Beckham doesn't turn 30 until this month, so there's plenty of years to still be a difference-maker on a contending team. If Beckham does rejoin the Rams, he'll be joining a wide receiver group with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. His return to the Rams would arguably give Los Angeles the best wide receiver group in the NFL.

The Rams have made it no secret they want Beckham back for a repeat. Beckham has sent relay signals he's open to a return too, even though he might not be able to take the field until October.

Beckham will have to make a decision soon. Perhaps he's already made one and the Rams are just waiting for his arrival.