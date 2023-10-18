The London crowd seems to always enjoy the show that is the NFL during the league's annual trip across the pond, and the Week 6 showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans was no different. There were 61,011 people in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Those in the building had the pleasure of taking in a gritty 24-16 Ravens win that mostly involved All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker, who drilled a career-high six field goals.

However, those who didn't depart the stadium just as the clock hit triple zeros may have gotten to see a bonus scuffle on top of the 60 minutes of organized combat between the Ravens and the Titans. Ravens three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons allegedly waited for each other postgame to continue a back-and-forth that began during the game.

"Did you see the postgame? I don't think that got out," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday on his "Punch Line Podcast." "Dude, I'm sitting there after the game. I jersey swapped a dude ... I took my jersey off and I saw Jeffery Simmons. He was looking [straight-faced], helmet on. As soon as I turn my back, our guy starts yelling 'Rodney! Rodney!' Rodney is our security guy's name. ... I turn around, Odell and Jeffery are like, fighting. I'm pretty sure Odell is grabbing his face mask. They had to get separated, everything."

The altercation may have stemmed from Beckham looking to protect his fellow wideout, 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers. The rookie totaled 50 receiving yards on a game-high six catches, including a 10-yard receiving touchdown. Beckham likely didn't appreciate Simmons diving to tackle Flowers by his ankles after Flowers was already being held up by two Titans defenders.

Beckham appeared to have kneed Simmons in retaliation on Flowers' next catch, and the defensive lineman retaliated by shoving Beckham in return. Simmons received an unnecessary roughness penalty for pushing Beckham but did not receive any punishment from officials regarding the tackle of Flowers. During the postgame fight, of which no clips have surfaced to this point, a Ravens security guard needed to be called over to break things up.

"[Simmons] wanted the fade from getting that [penalty] on Odell," Humphrey said. "He wanted the fade from that."