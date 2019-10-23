Odell Beckham Jr. praises Tom Brady, talks facing Bill Belichick, ahead of Browns Week 8 matchup with Patriots
OBJ is a confirmed Tom Brady fan
The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns are facing off this week at Gillette Stadium, with Cleveland looking to ruin their opponents perfect record.
The 2-4 Browns will have their work cut out for them as they face Tom Brady and the Patriots. One Cleveland player in particular has high praise for who he, and many others, call the "GOAT."
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joked that the six-time Super Bowl champion is not actually a human being and honestly, he might be on to something.
"Tom Brady is the GOAT and I know we've done some goat cloning. I think there's something going on ... he's not human," the 26-year-old said of the 42-year-old in a press conference on Wednesday.
He went on to compliment how impressive it is for Brady to be playing at this level so late in his career, adding that there is no question he is the best to ever do it.
"To be playing the way he's still playing, mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions, knows how to manage a game... He's very smart, he's the best to ever do it, I don't think anybody could argue it. He's just the greatest, so I definitely want some of the water that he's drinking."
Beckham should also be wary about facing another dominating aspect of the Patriots, a defense who are on record to have the best statistical season of all time.
With Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield already at 11 interceptions to just five touchdowns this year, and the Pats defense recording 18 of their own interceptions and allowing just one passing touchdown, the Browns might have some trouble through the air on Sunday.
Beckham is no stranger to lighting up good defenses, even great ones, but the Patriots already know to beware of the offensive weapon.
The Browns WR is expecting to see double coverage, as he says he usually does against head coach Bill Belichick's squad.
He said before every game he faces Belichick, the future Hall of Fame coach says the same thing, "I hope you enjoy today, because there's not going to be much for you."
Beckham says the coach is true to his word, "That's what he told me and that's what he does every single time. It's just tough, he's gonna coach it up and they're gonna be ready and prepared."
Knowing what he is up against, and holding the respect for the team that he does, no doubt a touchdown on Sunday would be extra special for Beckham. I'm sure his celebration dance is already planned out, just in case he finds his way to the end zone.
