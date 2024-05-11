The 2024 NFL season is underway. You heard us right, as the newest members of the NFL family are getting situated with their new teams, and taking the practice field for rookie minicamp.

Many rookie minicamps began on Friday, May 10. We have J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. throwing footballs for the first time with their new clubs, Rome Odunze catching passes from Caleb Williams and JC Latham pushing a 380-pound sled.

Games aren't being won and lost in the month of May, but the players that will win games for their franchises in the future are being crafted. Here are a few notable tidbits from around the league during Saturday's practice sessions. To see some of the best highlights from Day 1 of rookie minicamp, click here.

Terrion Arnold gets his first INT

The Detroit Lions found a new cornerback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Terrion Arnold out of Alabama at No. 24 overall. Some viewed him as the top cornerback in this class, and he's expected to make an immediate impact in Detroit.

On Saturday, Arnold continued to make his presence felt and hauls in his first interception with the Lions.

Caleb Williams building chemistry with wideouts

This year's first overall pick continued his Bears rookie minicamp Saturday, and the signal-caller is getting in plenty of work alongside the other new Bears. Here he is below working on some deeper throws down the sideline.

Johnny Newton to have another surgery

Former Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton fell to No. 36 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft potentially due to foot surgery. Now he needs another foot procedure. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Newton has an injury to his other foot, and will have a procedure done next week, via NBC4Sports.

Apparently, it's the same injury to the other foot, a Jones fracture. Newton was seen with a boot on his left foot Friday.

"Not giving any timelines for that," Quinn said.

Rome Odunze out with hamstring tightness

After working out Friday, Odunze will not practice on Saturday for the Chicago Bears, as he's dealing with hamstring tightness, per NBC Sports Chicago. It's unclear when Odunze suffered this injury, but the decision to hold him out was reportedly a precautionary move.