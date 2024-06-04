PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley is the newest running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nick Sirianni is glad the former New York Giants running back is on their side now.

The Eagles head coach was asked about the luxury of having Barkley's skill set in the Eagles offense. As Sirianni was discussing Barkley, his former team -- more importantly its fanbase -- was brought up.

"Sometimes you see Giants fans around here -- being so close. And they give me a good, 'Hey, go Giants," Sirianni said. "I typically let it go, but if the [fan] gets me good enough I usually say, 'You know, we got your best player.'"

Sirianni made those comments with a smirk on his face, as Barkley traveling down Interstate 95 is another salt in the wound for the Giants franchise knowing they will have to face their former star twice a year.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 247 Yds 962 TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

Barkley was one of the top running backs in franchise history, ranking fourth all time in rushing yards (5,211) and seventh in yards from scrimmage (7,311). He and Tiki Barber are the only two players in franchise history with 5,000+ rushing yards and 2,000+ receiving yards, and Barkley was the quickest player in Giants history to rush for 5,000 yards (70 games). His 35 100-yard scrimmage games in a Giants uniform trailed only Barber (81).

Barkley has dealt with the aftermath of going from the Giants to the Eagles, addressing the situation on social media and sharing a funny story back in March regarding his 5-year-old daughter at his introductory press conference.

"She knows there's a lot of history in my career with the Eagles," Barkley said. "When I told her that we're going to be going to Philly, she kind of was just like, 'Does that mean we're going to win now?' And I just started smiling again and I was like, 'Hopefully. Hopefully we can win some more games.'"

Sirianni didn't mince words regarding having Barkley as part of his offense. What appeared to be an innocent comment took a turn after the Eagles head coach was thankful he didn't have to face Barkley twice a year anymore.

"Saquon. It's really nice to see him in green," Sirianni said. "It's really nice to see him [here]. We missed a tackle on him the other day on the sidelines. Now, we're not tackling [in OTAs], but you can tell without pads on you can tell if that guy made the tackle or not. I had visions back of him, like, Saquon making somebody miss and doing it again -- it brought me back to that.

"I wasn't happy that our defensive player missed the tackle on this particular play, but I'm really happy that Saquon, that No. 26 is on our side making the guy miss."