With less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2023 NFL season, there is one team that still hasn't named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and that team is the Arizona Cardinals.

Apparently, new head coach Jonathan Gannon has decided that it would be in his team's best interest NOT to name a starter for the opener, which will take place on Sept. 10 on the road against the Commanders.

"I won't name a starter because I think it's a competitive advantage for us going to Washington," Gannon said Monday, via the team's official website.

You sometimes hear this explanation in college, but you rarely hear it in the NFL and if you do it hear it, it's almost never in Week 1 (it's usually after a starter goes down during the season and a head coach tries to keep his next opponent on its toes by not revealing who will be taking the starter's place).

The bizarre decision by Gannon is almost fitting, because when it comes to the quarterback position, it's been a bizarre offseason for Arizona.

Kyler Murray is the franchise QB for the Cardinals, but after tearing his ACL in December, it became pretty clear that he wasn't going to be ready for Arizona's opener against the Commanders. Murray is expected to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), which means he'll have to sit out at least the first four games.

With Murray out, it looked like the starter for Week 1 would be Colt McCoy, but then HE GOT CUT on Monday, which took him out of the running.

With Murray injured and McCoy out, that leaves the Cardinals with two options at quarterback: Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune, who both come with some minor downsides.

For Dobbs, his biggest downside is that he's been on the roster for less than a week (the Cardinals made a trade for him on Aug. 24). Although he is a newcomer, he is familiar with the system being run by Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzig, thanks in large part to the fact that the two spent a season together in Cleveland in 2022.

The Cards' other option at QB is Tune, who has zero NFL experience. The former Houston quarterback was the NINTH QB taken in the 2023 NFL Draft back in April after the Cardinals selected him in the fifth round.

If you need a quick rehash, this means Arizona's options for Week 1 are: Start a rookie or start a guy who will only have been on the roster for 17 days by the time the season kicks off on Sept. 10.

Based on what Gannon had to say Monday, it doesn't sound like he plans on revealing the starter before next week.

Joshua Dobbs ARI • QB • #15 CMP% 58.8 YDs 411 TD 2 INT 2 YD/Att 6.04 View Profile

"We have a plan in place, but I want to see them play football still," Gannon said of who the starter will be. "We have some work this week and the following week we have some work. So I feel good with that."

Due to Dobbs' familiarity with Petzig's system and the fact that he has some NFL experience under his belt -- he's been in the NFL since 2018 -- he certainly feels like the front-runner for the job.

"He's a mobile guy that understands the system," Gannon said of Dobbs. "He can make throws and play inside of the pocket and outside of the pocket and that's what we are looking for."

No one knows who will be starting in Week 1 for the Cardinals this year, but based on every decision they've made this offseason, it's starting to look a lot like they plan on starting Caleb Williams in Week 1 next year.