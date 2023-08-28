The Arizona Cardinals added another quarterback to the mix while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL, as they sent a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick. Less than a week after this acquisition, Arizona released the player who was thought to be QB1 entering the regular season.

Monday, the Cardinals officially released veteran signal-caller Colt McCoy. This means either Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune will start under center when Arizona travels to take on the Washington Commanders Sept. 10.

The 36-year-old McCoy completed 9 of 12 passes for 42 yards in two preseason games played. He spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals, and completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,520 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games played while going 3-3 as the starter.

The University of Texas legend was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has also started games for the Commanders, New York Giants and had a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers. It's unknown what's next for McCoy, but the experienced quarterback is someone who can serve as a spot starter -- much like he did for Arizona.