One person is dead and 22 others were injured after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference.

Graves said that the 22 people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of 8 and 47 years old, half of whom were under the age of 16. A mother of two was also killed.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage. Three people, including two juveniles, have been detained, and firearms were recovered during the mayhem, police said.

Following an investigation of the shooting, Graves said that the incident "appeared to be a dispute between several people that died in gun fire," via NFL Media.

The person who was killed was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mom and prominent Kansa City radio DJ.

Eight victims had "immediately" life-threatening injuries, seven had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries, Kansas City Fire Department chief Ross Grundyson said.

Officials at Children's Mercy Hospital said 12 children were being treated at the hospital and nine of them had gunshot wounds. None were in critical condition and all were expected to recover.

As soon as the rally concluded, shots were fired at the west side of Union Station. Officers immediately responded and worked to clear the station itself. Everyone has since been released from inside the station, but it is still an active scene. There is no imminent threat to the public, but the scene is active for investigation.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Kanas City Police Department released a statement on the situation (via CBS News):

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck. There have been 2 armed people detained for more investigation. We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims. Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Police said that multiple people were needing reunification and they set up "child reunification stations."

They asked any witnesses of the shooting to go to the "southwest corner of Pershing and Main."

This is a developing story. CBS News will update this story when more information is confirmed.