Otis Taylor, who helped the Chiefs reach two of the first four Super Bowls including a victory in Super Bowl IV, died at the age of 80 on Thursday, his family confirmed. Taylor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and associated dementia in 1990. He played his entire career with the Chiefs and was named first-team All-Pro twice, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 1971.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt released a statement following the news of Taylor's death.

"My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis' wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing," Hunt said (via NFL.com). "He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off the field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis' legacy will live forever."

The wide receiver played his entire career with the Chiefs (1965 to 1975). He was a two-time AFL Champion, an AFL MVP, and a two-time Pro Bowler along with his two first-team All Pro honors. He and Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the sport's memorable QB-WR connections.

During his time in the league he had two 1,000-yard seasons and finished his career with 7,306 yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. His most iconic trip to the end zone was a 46-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl IV in 1970 to seal the win for the Chiefs over the Vikings.

Taylor was a scout for the Chiefs for 11 years after he retired from the game. He was inducted into the Chiefs' Ring of Honor in 1982.

In his final years, Taylor was bedridden and mostly not able to speak. Taylor's health issues began in 1969 when he began experiencing seizures. Taylor's family filed a lawsuit against the NFL saying they were legally responsible for the health complications Taylor experienced, seeking financial support for care.