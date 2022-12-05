Aaron Rodgers has had a great deal of success facing the Chicago Bears over the course of his NFL career. That success continued on Sunday as Rodgers led the Packers to a 28-19 win over the Bears at Soldier Field.

Rodgers even saluted the Bears fans in attendance at Soldier Field late in the game. Following the Week 13 victory, Rodgers then went as far as to call Chicago his "second home."

Here's what he said, via Fox Sports.

"You never know when it's going to be the last one. They've got great fans here in Chicago, but it truly has been a second home for me. We've had a lot of big wins here over the years and a lot of great moments. It's fun to come back here, get a win, and let the fans know I'm still here."

Rodgers finished Sunday's contest completing 18-of-31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers' found rookie sensation Christian Watson from 14 yards out for his lone touchdown pass with just 17 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Packers outscored the Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter to erase a 19-10 deficit and defeat their division rivals, despite a sluggish start. It's pretty clear that Rodgers has owned the Bears throughout his 18-year NFL career. After all, the Packers signal caller has put together a 24-5 career record against Chicago, including winning the last eight meetings dating back to the 2019 season.

With Rodgers' NFL future -- at least in Green Bay -- up in the air, the QB clearly wanted to make sure he reminded the Bears crowd of his dominance at least one more time.