Packers' Davante Adams hospitalized in Green Bay after taking vicious hit vs. Bears

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was taken to the hospital on Thursday after taking a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit during the second half of Green Bay's game against Chicago.

The scary moment took place in the third quarter after Adams caught an eight-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. On the play, Adams was wrapped up by Bears safety Adrian Amos, but wasn't taken to the ground, which left him wide open to take a big hit from linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Trevathan put his head down and crushed Adams with an illegal helmet-to-helmet shot. You can see the play by clicking here.

Trevathan was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play. According to former NFL VP of officiating Mike Pereira, the penalty against Trevathan was the first time in four years that a crown of the helmet flag had been thrown against someone. Pereira also added that he would've ejected Trevathan from the game.

As soon as Adams was hit, he went limp and fell to the ground, which led to immediate concern from his teammates. Nearly everyone on the field waved to the sideline for help after the receiver hit the ground.

Davante Adams appeared to briefly be out cold after taking a big hit from the Bears. NFL/CBS

The game was stopped for nearly 15 minutes as trainers examined Adams.

Although it wasn't clear how serious the injury was, most of the fans at Lambeau Field likely let out a sigh of relief after Adams gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the field.

Davante Adams gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the field. NFL/CBS

After being taken off the field, Adams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. According to the Packers, Adams was conscious and had movement in all his extremities when he left the stadium. The receiver is being evaluated for a head and neck injury, and the possibility of a concussion.

Adams caught two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.

If you want to keep tabs on the action from Lambeau, including an up-to-date look at the score, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here.