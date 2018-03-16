Packers reportedly sign Kyle Fuller to offer sheet, Bears have five days to match

When new Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said his team was going to be in on everybody in free agency this offseason, he apparently was not even close to joking. The Packers already signed both Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson this week, and on Friday made clear their intention to steal a cornerback away from their division rival Chicago Bears.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Packers signed Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet.

#Packers have signed #Bears CB Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet. Chicago placed transition tag ($12.9067 million on Fuller). So things will get interesting in the NFC North as the rivals compete for the former first-round draft pick. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2018

Fuller was excellent as a rookie after being selected with the 14th pick of the first round back in 2014, but he struggled during his second season and missed the entire 2016 campaign with a knee injury. The Bears elected not to pick up Fuller's fifth-year option last summer, then watched him emerge as a much-improved player during the 2017 season. Fuller played 96 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps in 2017 and allowed a passer rating of just 69.0 on throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus.

With Fuller not under contract for the 2018 season, the Bears decided to use the transition tag on him, which gives them the right of first refusal on any offer sheet he signs but unlike the more common franchise tag, does not yield any compensation for the team if it elects to let him walk. After seeing Fuller sign an offer sheet with Green Bay, Chicago now has five days to decide whether to match the deal or lose a 26-year old corner that has a track record of very strong play in two of his three healthy seasons to a division rival.

The details of Fuller's offer sheet have not yet been announced, but will likely play a strong role in determining how willing the Bears are to match the contract in order to bring him back into the fold.

This post will be updated once the terms of the deal are reported.