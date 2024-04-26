The 2024 NFL Draft is officially here! The first round kicked off Thursday night, and the action will continue through Saturday as 257 young men will hear their names called as professional football players.

On Thursday night, the first several picks went as expected before things started to go off the rails. By far, the biggest surprise of Round 1 was the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick despite recently signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. Another huge surprise was six quarterbacks being selected in Round 1 (an NFL record) and the first 14 picks being spent on offensive players (another record).

While Round 1 is in the books, we've got two more days of draft coverage in front of us. Here's everything you need to know about the next two days of the 2024 NFL Draft:

When is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27. The specific start times (Eastern) for the next two days are as follows:

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

How to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed on fubo. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2024 NFL Draft order for Day 2

Round 1 is in the books, but we've got two more rounds unfolding Friday night.

Round 2

33. Bills

34. Patriots

35. Cardinals

36. Commanders

37. Chargers

38. Titans

39. Panthers

40. Commanders

41. Packers

42. Texans

43. Falcons

44. Raiders

45. Saints

46. Colts

47. Giants

48. Jaguars

49. Bengals

50. Eagles

51. Steelers

52. Rams

53. Eagles

54. Browns

55. Dolphins

56. Cowboys

57. Buccaneers

58. Packers

59. Texans

60. Bills

61. Lions

62. Ravens

63. 49ers

64. Chiefs

Round 3

65. Panthers

66. Cardinals

67. Commanders

68. Patriots

69. Chargers

70. Giants

71. Cardinals

72. Jets

73. Cowboys

74. Falcons

75. Bears

76. Broncos

77. Raiders

78. Commanders

79. Falcons

80. Bengals

81. Seahawks

82. Colts

83. Rams

84. Steelers

85. Browns

86. Texans

87. Cowboys

88. Packers

89. Buccaneers

90. Cardinals

91. Packers

92. Buccaneers

93. Ravens

94. 49ers

95. Bills

96. Jaguars

97. Bengals

98. Steelers

99. Rams

100. Commanders

Top prospects



Just because the first round of the draft is over doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent remaining. Here are CBS Sports' top 50 prospects entering Day 2.