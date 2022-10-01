Who's Playing

New England @ Green Bay

Current Records: New England 1-2; Green Bay 2-1

What to Know

The New England Patriots will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay should still be feeling good after a win, while the Patriots will be looking to regain their footing.

New England came up short against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, falling 37-26. A silver lining for New England was the play of RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, things were close when Green Bay and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clashed this past Sunday, but Green Bay ultimately edged out the opposition 14-12. No one had a standout game offensively for the Packers, but they got scores from WR Allen Lazard and WR Romeo Doubs. QB Aaron Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 151.50.

The Patriots are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

New England is now 1-2 while Green Bay sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New England enters the matchup with only one rushing touchdown allowed, good for fourth best in the league. As for Green Bay, they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Paramount+

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a big 10-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.