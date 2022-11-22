There is another starting quarterback change in Carolina. The Carolina Panthers offense will be led by Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Tuesday.

With P.J. Walker still out with a high ankle sprain, the choice was between Darnold and Baker Mayfield. The move means the Panthers have started three different quarterbacks in the past three weeks.

Last year, Darnold played in 12 games for the Panthers, starting 11 and compiling a 4-7 mark. In that time, he threw nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a passer rating of 71.9.

This puts Mayfield, who started against the Baltimore Ravens last week, back on the sidelines. Mayfield was the team's quarterback in Weeks 1-5, before also missing time due to a high ankle sprain. He played again in Week 9 and started last week in a loss to the Ravens.

The Panthers are 1-5 in games started by Mayfield this season. He has 57.8 completion percentage this season and has thrown six touchdowns and just as many interceptions.

Carolina is currently 3-8 and last in the NFC South.