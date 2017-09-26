Pat Tillman's widow: Don't 'politicize' my husband's service to divide us

The theatrics between the President of the United States and the NFL continue to build steam and have brought in another layer, with Donald Trump retweeting a picture of former Cardinals safety and United States Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

The picture featured a caption from a random Twitter user "@jayMAGA45" who said that Tillman's legacy is part of why players should stand for the national anthem. Pat Tillman's widow, Marie, could not disagree more.

In a statement to CNN's Brian Stelter, Marie asked that Tillman's memory would "always remind people that we must come together" and that Tillman's legacy would "never be politicized in a way that divides us."

"As a football player and soldier, Pat inspired countless Americans to unify," Marie said. "It is my hope that his memory should always remind people that we must come together. Pat's service, along with that of every man and woman's service, should never be politicized in a way that divides us. We are too great of a country for that.

"Those that serve fight for the American ideals of freedom, justice and democracy. They and their families know the cost of that fight. I know the very personal costs in a way I feel acutely every day. The very action of self expression and the freedom to speak from one's heart — no matter those views — is what Pat and so many other Americans have given their lives for. Even if they didn't always agree with those views.

"It is my sincere hope that our leaders both understand and learn from the lessons of Pat's life and death, and also those of so many other brave Americans."

Ironically, there are plenty of articles out there about Tillman's stances on war, religion and politics in general that support the notion that he would believe strongly in the freedom to demonstrate during the anthem.

Trump initially criticized the NFL and its players on Friday during a speech in Alabama, when he called for NFL teams to fire players who refused to stand for the anthem before games.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out," Trump said. "He's fired. He's fired!"

NFL players responded en masse, with peaceful demonstrations beginning before the Jaguars-Ravens game in London on Sunday morning and carrying all the way through Monday night's game, which featured Cowboys owner Jerry Jones -- previously critical of anthem protests -- linking arms with his players. Anthem singer Jordin Sparks also wrote a Proverbs verse on her hand, symbolizing the importance of speaking for those who do not have a voice.

Several other NFL teams stayed in the locker room throughout the anthem on Sunday as well. These demonstrations are likely not over, with the president continuing to criticize the NFL over ratings and the demonstrations.