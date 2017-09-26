Anthem singer Jordin Sparks has 'Proverbs 31:8-9' on hand for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Throughout the weekend NFL games featured a number of different players demonstrating on the field -- or in the locker room -- during the national anthem before games. There were also a pair of national anthem singers on Sunday who took knees while performing.

Jordin Sparks did not take a knee, but she did participate in a peaceful and silent demonstration by writing a Bible verse on her hand before the Cowboys-Cardinals game on Monday night.

Specifically, Sparks wrote "Proverbs 31:8-9" on her left hand, which was shown while she was singing the national anthem.

via NFL Broadcast

That is, obviously, from the book of Proverbs and it relates to the situation unfolding across America and across the NFL with its message:

8 Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves,

for the rights of all who are destitute.

9 Speak up and judge fairly;

defend the rights of the poor and needy.

There is an idea that NFL players are protesting the divisive words of the president, who said he wanted to see players participating in protests "fired" by NFL franchises. The reality is the demonstrations from these NFL players are about inequality and injustice in America in 2017.

NFL games have been refreshing in terms of seeing a display of unity from people who represent very different backgrounds. On Monday night, before Sparks sang, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a knee and linked arms with the members of his team. Cardinals president Michael Bidwell also linked arms with his team, as did the front office and coaching staffs from both teams.

It echoed a display from the weekend and it continued to carry a positive message from the league as a whole.