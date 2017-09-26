LOOK: Jerry Jones takes a knee, links arms with Cowboys players before anthem

All over the NFL we have seen a number of different protests and demonstrations from players, coaches and executives during the national anthem prior to games in Week 3. That extended to Monday night's matchup between the Cardinals and Cowboys, which featured a surprising sight: Jerry Jones taking a knee along with multiple Cowboys players.

There were rumors and concerns about the Cowboys owner's stance on the anthem leading up to the game, but that was quickly quelled when Jones was seen kneeling with his players before the start of the game.

via NFL Broadcast

On the other side of the field, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and GM Steve Keim were seen linking arms with Arizona players.

The demonstrations across the league are largely in response to comments made by President Donald Trump on Friday in Alabama, when POTUS declared NFL teams should fire the "sons of b----es" who refuse to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Statements from the NFL and just about every single NFL team poured in over the course of the weekend, and on Sunday we spotted different reactions from these teams.

The Seahawks and Titans declined to take the field during the anthem, lingering in the locker room for the duration of the song.

The Steelers did the same, although lineman Alejandro Villanueva, who served multiple tours of duty in the military, was seen standing outside of the tunnel holding an American flag. This surprised some teammates.