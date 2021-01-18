Patrick Mahomes ran to the locker room as he was forced to exit the Chiefs' divisional round playoff game against the Browns after taking a hard hit. Mahomes was declared out for the remainder of the game after he was evaluated for a concussion in the locker room, but coach Andy Reid didn't sound worried about his star quarterback after the Chiefs pulled out a 22-17 win with Chad Henne taking over.

"He got hit in the back of the head and kinda knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it," Reid said." He's doing great right now which is a real positive as we looked at this. Passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we'll see where it goes from here."

The former MVP came out after he was tackled by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson with 7:44 left in the third quarter. Kansas City led 19-10 when Mahomes left the game. Veteran Chad Henne replaced Mahomes under center. A 14-year veteran, Henne led the Chiefs to a field goal before completing a game-clinching, fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill. Henne's game-winning conversion to Hill came after he nearly converted a third-and-long with his legs. Kansas City will host the Bills in next Sunday's AFC title game.

Mahomes took to Twitter following the Chiefs' win. Specifically, Mahomes gave props to his backup, who had never played in a playoff game prior to Sunday.

Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, aggravated his foot during the first half of Sunday's game. At halftime, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told CBS Sports that Mahomes was OK and that the Chiefs would not alter their offensive game plan. After Mahomes left the game, the Chiefs extended their lead on Harrison Butker's third field goal of the afternoon.

Mahomes went 21 of 30 for 255 yards prior to leaving the game. His 20-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs take a 16-3 halftime lead. Mahomes will hope to be available to play in next week's game against the Bills, as the Chiefs are looking to become the first repeat champion since the 2003-04 Patriots.