Patrick Mahomes' game-worn jersey from epic MNF shootout fetches more than $35,000 at auction
The proceeds will go to a good cause
The thrilling Chiefs-Rams shootout on Monday Night Football in November was one of the most memorable and historic NFL matchups in recent memory, so it's not entirely a surprise that memorabilia from said game is fetching a pretty penny at auction.
The game-worn jersey of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently went to auction, where the winning bid clocked in at more than $35,000.
While that might seem like quite a lot of money to shell out on a jersey worn by a second-year QB in a regular season game, it's important to remember that A) some people have too much expendable income, B) the Rams' 54-51 victory at the Los Angeles Coliseum may have been the single-greatest regular season game in NFL history, C) that second-year QB could also be MVP, and D) the money is going to a good cause.
The proceeds of the auction haul will go to California wildfire relief efforts, which seems rather fitting considering the context of the game. As you'll recall, the Chiefs and Rams both made it a priority to honor the first responders who helped fight the devastating fires and the limit the destruction they left in their wake.
The Rams worked with local fire, police and medical departments to provide more than 3,000 complimentary tickets to first responders across Los Angeles. Both teams also paid tribute by donning special sideline hats featuring various local law and fire departments.
Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in primetime this week. Kansas City hosts the Chargers on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET available on fuboTV), and the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a victory.
