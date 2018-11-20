Rams and Chiefs honor first responders with sideline hats, tributes during 'Monday Night Football'

There was plenty of drama surrounding where this week's Monday Night Football matchup would be played, or if it would be played at all. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, the initial game site, wasn't prepared to host the game due to poor field conditions, and California's raging wildfires jeopardized Los Angeles' ability to serve as a backup venue.

Ultimately, the Coliseum was able to host the Chiefs and Rams for one of the most anticipated primetime matchups of the year. The wildfires (and the poor air quality that came as a result) couldn't force a postponement, but the presence of the tragedies that have swept Los Angeles -- including the natural disasters as well as the senseless gun violence -- this month were still felt during Monday's game in LA.

The two teams made it a priority to honor the first responders who have worked tireless to combat the fires and minimize their destruction over the past few weeks, as well as those who were first on the scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting on November 7th.

The Rams worked with local fire, police and medical departments to provide more than 3,000 complimentary tickets to first responders across Los Angeles. Both teams also paid tribute by donning special sideline hats featuring various local law and fire departments.

Honoring the Ventura County FD, Ventura County Sheriff, LA County FD, LAFD, California Highway Patrol + LAPD with today’s hats.



Thank you for your tireless efforts + bravery. #LATogether pic.twitter.com/XkoOMHMZO2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2018

This is just one of the many emergency responder hats players, staffers and coaches from both teams will wear on the sideline for MNF. Chiefs will have their logo on their hats. This is awesome. ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/1wDJ616OJ1 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 19, 2018

The Cal Lutheran Choir, who lost a former member in the Borderline shooting that killed 12, sang the national anthem on the field prior to the game. The family of fallen Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year department veteran who was killed in the shooting, lit the Coliseum torch as part of the pregame festivities while the sons of fallen Borderline security guard Sean Adler served as honorary sideline water boys during the game.