The 2024 NFL Draft is officially here! The first round kicked off Thursday night as a record number of offensive players came off the board, and the action continued with a bunch of defensive players and offensive linemen taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
While the first two days are in the books, we've got one more day (and four more rounds) of draft coverage in front of us. Here's everything you need to know about Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft:
When is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place from April 25-27. The specific start time (Eastern) for Saturday is as follows:
- Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.
How to watch
The 2024 NFL Draft is broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It's also be live-streamed on fubo. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, also provides coverage before, during and after the event.
2024 NFL Draft order for Round 4
Here's the draft order for the fourth round:
101. Panthers
102. Seahawks
103. Patriots
104. Cardinals
105. Chargers
106. Titans
107. Giants
108. Vikings
109. Falcons
110. Patriots
111. Jets
112. Raiders
113. Ravens
114. Jaguars
115. Bengals
116. Jaguars
117. Colts
118. Seahawks
119. Steelers
120. Eagles
121. Broncos
122. Bears
123. Eagles
124. 49ers
125. Buccaneers
126. Packers
127. Texans
128. Bills
129. Jets
130. Ravens
131. Chiefs
132. Eagles
133. Chiefs
134. Jets
135. 49ers
Top prospects
Just because the first three rounds of the draft are over doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent remaining. Here are CBS Sports' top 50 prospects entering Day 3.
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
- S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- OT Christian Jones, Texas
- WR Javon Baker, UCF
- S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
- CB D.J. James, Auburn
- WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- IOL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- IOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
- CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
- CB Myles Harden, South Dakota
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
- WR Malik Washington, Virginia
- QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
- DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami
- EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
- TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
- RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
- CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
- DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
- RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
- WR Tez Walker, North Carolina
- S Trey Taylor, Air Force
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
- OT Javon Foster, Missouri
- WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
- CB Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
- IOL Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh
- IOL Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
- IOL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
- CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State
- LB Jaylan Ford, Texas
- CB M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
- DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
- CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
- RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
- S Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State
- TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State