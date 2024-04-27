nfl-draft.jpg
Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially here! The first round kicked off Thursday night as a record number of offensive players came off the board, and the action continued with a bunch of defensive players and offensive linemen taken in Rounds 2 and 3.

While the first two days are in the books, we've got one more day (and four more rounds) of draft coverage in front of us. Here's everything you need to know about Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

When is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place from April 25-27. The specific start time (Eastern) for Saturday is as follows:

  • Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit. 

How to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft is broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It's also be live-streamed on fuboCBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, also provides coverage before, during and after the event.

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 4

Here's the draft order for the fourth round:

101. Panthers
102. Seahawks
103. Patriots
104. Cardinals
105. Chargers
106. Titans
107. Giants
108. Vikings
109. Falcons
110. Patriots
111. Jets
112. Raiders
113. Ravens
114. Jaguars
115. Bengals
116. Jaguars
117. Colts
118. Seahawks
119. Steelers
120. Eagles
121. Broncos
122. Bears
123. Eagles
124. 49ers
125. Buccaneers
126. Packers
127. Texans
128. Bills
129. Jets
130. Ravens
131. Chiefs
132. Eagles
133. Chiefs
134. Jets
135. 49ers

Top prospects

Just because the first three rounds of the draft are over doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent remaining. Here are CBS Sports' top 50 prospects entering Day 3.

  1. CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
  2. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
  3. S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
  4. CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
  5. OT Christian Jones, Texas
  6. WR Javon Baker, UCF
  7. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
  8. CB D.J. James, Auburn
  9. WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  10. CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
  11. QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
  12. IOL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
  13. IOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
  14. CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
  15. CB Myles Harden, South Dakota
  16. TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
  17. WR Malik Washington, Virginia
  18. QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
  19. DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami
  20. EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
  21. TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
  22. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
  23. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
  24. EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
  25. CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
  26. TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
  27. DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
  28. EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
  29. RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
  30. WR Tez Walker, North Carolina
  31. S Trey Taylor, Air Force
  32. LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
  33. OT Javon Foster, Missouri
  34. WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
  35. WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
  36. WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
  37. CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
  38. CB Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
  39. IOL Sataoa Laumea, Utah
  40. WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh
  41. IOL Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
  42. IOL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
  43. CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State
  44. LB Jaylan Ford, Texas
  45. CB M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
  46. DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
  47. CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
  48. RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
  49. S Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State
  50. TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State