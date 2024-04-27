The 2024 NFL Draft is officially here! The first round kicked off Thursday night as a record number of offensive players came off the board, and the action continued with a bunch of defensive players and offensive linemen taken in Rounds 2 and 3.

While the first two days are in the books, we've got one more day (and four more rounds) of draft coverage in front of us. Here's everything you need to know about Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft:

When is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place from April 25-27. The specific start time (Eastern) for Saturday is as follows:

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

How to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft is broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It's also be live-streamed on fubo. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, also provides coverage before, during and after the event.

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 4

Here's the draft order for the fourth round:

101. Panthers

102. Seahawks

103. Patriots

104. Cardinals

105. Chargers

106. Titans

107. Giants

108. Vikings

109. Falcons

110. Patriots

111. Jets

112. Raiders

113. Ravens

114. Jaguars

115. Bengals

116. Jaguars

117. Colts

118. Seahawks

119. Steelers

120. Eagles

121. Broncos

122. Bears

123. Eagles

124. 49ers

125. Buccaneers

126. Packers

127. Texans

128. Bills

129. Jets

130. Ravens

131. Chiefs

132. Eagles

133. Chiefs

134. Jets

135. 49ers

Top prospects

Just because the first three rounds of the draft are over doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent remaining. Here are CBS Sports' top 50 prospects entering Day 3.