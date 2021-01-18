During the third quarter of Sunday's AFC Divisional playoff game, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion following a hit that was delivered by Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. Following the play, Mahomes' mother, Randi, tweeted her frustration concerning the play and called it "trash football."

"#51 Wilson that's some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet," Randi Mahomes wrote. "Why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL."

Mahomes got twisted up on the tackle and ended up looking very dazed when he was helped up by his teammates. The Chiefs signal caller did eventually get his bearings and ran off to the locker room a short time later, but did not return due to the leagues concussions protocols.

Following the Chiefs' 22-17 win, Wilson addressed the hit and stated that he's "never been a dirty player."

"Never been a dirty player in my life," Wilson tweeted. "I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don't try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself."

It's worth noting that, despite the dismay from his mother, Patrick Mahomes himself wasn't bothered by Wilson's hit.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and Mahomes will be evaluated throughout the week. If Mahomes can't go, backup quarterback Chad Henne will get the start. Henne made several key plays that allowed Kansas City to hang onto their lead in the fourth quarter, including a short first down pass to Tyreek Hill late in the game.