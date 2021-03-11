Getting into college is difficult enough, let alone joining a team or getting a scholarship to a team. Players work their whole lives to earn a sports scholarship, waking up early for workouts, skipping social events for games, spending summers at camps and eating right. For some people though, getting a scholarship is a little easier.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' daughter is not even a month old, but she already has scholarship offers coming in.

Texas Tech, where No. 15 attended, offered the youngest Mahomes a spot on their soccer team in ... 2039. Yes, the Red Raiders are already trying to get Sterling Skye to follow in her father's footsteps and dominate the field at their school. They tweeted the offer at Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews.

The soccer account wrote, "An early offer, but worth the wait. We'll be ready for her!" along with a photo.

Matthews quote tweeted their offer with red hearts and Mahomes also retweeted the offer.

Sterling can't even walk yet, but with two athletic parents, I have a feeling she will be playing some sport, just maybe not for a few years.

The offer even came with a letter of intent, but it is just meant to be a "cute gesture" and not something to take too seriously. Mahomes and Matthews announced the birth of their first child last month.