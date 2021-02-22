Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews announced on social media on Sunday that they have added another addition to their family. Their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on Saturday, Feb. 20. The photo posted was of Matthews holding Sterling, wearing a necklace that says "Sterling," with Mahomes holding the baby's hand and Matthews.

Mahomes captioned his photo, "Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21" with a heart. Take a look at the first photo of their bundle of joy:

Family members, celebrities and athletes from around the sports world headed to the caption section to send congratulations.

Mahomes' brother Jackson, who is a TikTok star, wrote, "YOU WILL BE THE BEST DAD!!! CANT WAIT FOR ALL THE ADVENTURES!!"

The former NFL MVP's teammate Tyrann Mathieu said, "Congrats to you & your family!" and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quandre Diggs said, "Congrats to you guys!"

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wrote, "Congrats brotha!!" and wide receiver Dez Bryant commented, "Congratulations" with a praying hands emoji.

Back in September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. They announced the gender of the baby on the way in October, with Mahomes writing, "Girl dad" in his gender reveal post. The two were engaged in August at Arrowhead Stadium when the team received their championship rings from winning Super Bowl LIV. This year, Mahomes was in the big game again, but was defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Around the time of the Super Bowl, Mahomes said his baby could be born at any time, but the two never gave the official due date.