Patrick Mahomes now has a 99 rating in 'Madden 20' after impressive start to season with Chiefs
Mahomes is the newest member of the 99 club
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially a member of the elite Madden 99 rating club. The 24-year-old was not given a 99 rating when EA Sports was released in August, but the game has adjusting his rating.
The Chiefs posted a video celebrating the accomplishment saying, "It's about time."
In the video, an EA Sports representative explains that Mahomes was given a 98 rating because they needed to see more than one season from the young QB. Through three games, Mahomes has led his team to 3-0 start and clearly convinced enough people that his rating should be boosted.
The superstar has completed 71.9% of passes, has thrown for 1,195 yards, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and a currently has a 134.9 quarterback rating. Not bad.
Along with the rating adjustment, Mahomes was given a 99 Club trophy. The reigning NFL MVP said he just looks to go out every week and keep doing what he has been doing. He also said none of it would be possible without his teammates.
In honor of adding Mahomes to the 99 rating exclusive group, Madden 20 is giving away a signed No. 15 jersey.
Mahomes joins Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the 'Madden 20' 99 Club.
