If we learned anything this postseason, it's that you can never doubt Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to their fourth Super Bowl in five years with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes is set to make his fourth Super Bowl start, which are the most starts before age 30 all-time. He has now won 14 playoff games, which is already tied for the third-most by an NFL quarterback all-time. As Mahomes continues to build on his already-impressive legacy, how does his career match up with the great Tom Brady through their first six seasons as full-time starters? Let's take a look. (h/t The 33rd Team)

Patrick Mahomes First 6 years starting Tom Brady 72-22 Regular-season record 70-24 14-3 Playoff record 12-2 4 AFC titles 3 2 Super Bowl rings 3 258/69 TD/INT 167/87 103.7 QB rating 88.4

Mahomes can tie Brady with three Super Bowls through six starting seasons should he be victorious in Vegas on Feb. 11. At Allegiant Stadium, Mahomes is 4-0, and has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to one interception.

Mahomes' .824 win percentage in the playoffs is the best of any quarterback who's made at least 15 postseason starts. This current Chiefs' playoff run has arguably been their most impressive. The offense isn't as explosive compared to past years, and Mahomes was even forced to make the first two postseason road starts of his career. The Chiefs were underdogs in both contests, yet came out victorious in each. Sunday against the Ravens, Mahomes threw for 241 yards and a touchdown, and had just nine incompletions on 39 passing attempts.

Brady is known as the "GOAT," but there's another player on that same track. And he's just 28 years old.