The Vikings failed to clinch an NFC North title in Week 14 when they fell to the rival Lions. But they'll get another shot on Saturday while hosting the Colts. And not only that, according to veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, but Minnesota also has a chance to start building an essential ingredient for the team's future playoff run: a "killer instinct."

"The main thing that we're focusing on is just finding a way to (go) 1-0 this week," Peterson said on CBS Sports HQ Friday. "We know we'll eventually be one of those teams in the playoffs, but now is (also) the time to start building that killer instinct, because that's something we're gonna need moving forward."

Co-host of CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast, Peterson added that he expects the Vikings to rebound against Indianapolis despite a short week of prepraration.

"Good teams don't lose two in a row," he said. "You're gonna have bumps and bruises, but it's all about how you respond."

As for this week's game, the former Pro Bowler anticipates the Colts leaning on the ground, saying the four-game sample size of Indy under interim coach Jeff Saturday has been heavy on the rushing attack: "We have to understand where Jonathan Taylor's gonne be at all times. (We know) they try to take the load off (quarterback) Matt (Ryan), because it's no secret those guys have had struggles protecting him."

In the meantime, Peterson said he plans to spend a few hours on "last-minute Christmas shopping," while finalizing on-field prep to help the Vikings get back in the win column atop the NFC North.