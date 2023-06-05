Patrick Queen isn't sure what his future is with the Baltimore Ravens -- and that's fine with him. The Ravens declined the fifth-year option for Queen this offseason, leaving the former first-round pick without a contract after this year.

That's just fine with Queen. His future in Baltimore isn't a concern.

"It's a blessing in disguise, really," Queen said. "You see guys go both sides of it and get paid either way. At the end of the day, I'm just focused on being the best teammate I can be, being the best player that I can be and just going out there and proving myself. Going out there and playing the game that I love to play at a high level."

Queen is coming off a season which he notched a career high in tackles (117), sacks (five), interceptions (two), and passes defensed (six). He is one of three defenders (Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner) with at least 300 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 sacks since entering the league in 2020 (Queen and Smith are teammates now).

The Ravens still didn't exercise Queen's fifth-year option for 2024, leading to speculation about his future. Smith signed a five-year, $100 million contract in January while franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a five-year contract worth $260 million in April. There may not be any room to pay Queen in the months ahead, no matter how well he performs.

"At the end of the day, I am not focusing on the future. I'm just focused on right now," Queen said. "I think if I take care of my business and do what I'm supposed to do, all of that will fall into place."

Queen reacted the best way he could when finding out he doesn't have a contract after 2023. Queen scrubbed all things Baltimore from his social media account, only to return his Ravens stuff later this offseason.

He's past that phase now, even though the news was tough to take. Queen wants to stay in Baltimore -- and will let things take care of itself.

"I think that's anything in life," Queen said. "You go through emotions and at the end of the day, it may take some of us longer to get over. I just had many talks with many people and different outlooks on it. I just came to the realization that everything is not a bad thing.

"The front office, (I) talked to them a little bit. They kept me grounded and let me know what it really was and how they feel. At the end of the day, this is the place that I want to play. This is where I want to be. So, however the chips fall, I'm happy with it."