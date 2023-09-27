Ezekiel Elliott returns to Dallas this week, as his New England Patriots face off against the Cowboys on Sunday. Elliott was released this offseason in a cost-cutting measure after a tremendous seven-year run in which he led the league in rushing twice, was named to three Pro Bowls and had two All-Pro selections.

While just six months have passed since Elliott was a member of "America's Team," he's not handling this game any differently.

"It's just another week for me," Elliott told reporters Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk.

When asked if he's motivated to show the Cowboys they made a mistake by letting him go, he responded with, "I think that's every week."

Elliott left the Cowboys as the third-best rusher in franchise history (8,262 yards). Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn't champing at the bit to move on from his former bellcow running back and never ruled out the possibility of a reunion while Elliott was searching for his next NFL home. Jones even hinted during an interview on 105.3 The Fan this week that there's will be a "surprise" to honor Elliott when the Patriots face off against the Cowboys.

While Zeke is playing this week off as any normal week, he surely is motivated to put up some numbers against Dallas. Elliott is averaging just 40.7 rushing yards per game with the Patriots, and has yet to score a touchdown while splitting carries with Rhamondre Stevenson.