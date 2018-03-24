Patriots gathering info after Duron Harmon reportedly caught with pot in Costa Rica

The Patriots' tumultuous offseason continued on Friday night when safety Duron Harmon was reportedly caught with marijuana as he tried to enter Costa Rica.

According to The Costa Rica Star and La Nacion, airport police at Juan Santamaria International Airport found 58 grams of marijuana inside an iced-tea can, three pipes with cannabis oil, a THC candy, and four containers with compressed marijuana that weighed 4.3 grams, all of which were in his suitcase. Harmon, who arrived from Fort Lauderdale, was sent back to the U.S. after being detained.

"This involved a professional NFL player, who tried to come into the country carrying marijuana. We has sent back to US territory. It is important to highlight the work of different police bodies, who carry out important operations in different areas of the country. We want to prevent undesirable people from entering the country," Irving Malespín, director of the Fiscal Control Police said, according to The Costa Rica Star.

In a statement, the Patriots acknowledged the incident, but didn't comment any further other than to say that they're gathering information.

"We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica," the team said, via ESPN. "He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update."

Harmon, a team captain in 2017, joined the Patriots as a third-round pick in 2013. Since then, he's appeared in all but one regular-season games, accounting for 85 solo tackles and 11 interceptions. In this past season's Super Bowl, which the Patriots lost to the Eagles, Harmon notched an interception of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. According to Spotrac, Harmon is under contract through 2020, but his contract features manageable amounts of dead cap, which could make him cuttable.

The news of Harmon's incident comes after the Patriots spent the opening period of free agency getting gutted, losing key players like cornerback Malcolm Butler, running back Dion Lewis, left tackle Nate Solder, and wide receiver Danny Amendola. Harmon could be subject to punishment under the NFL's substances of abuse policy.