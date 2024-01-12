A new era has officially begun in New England. On Friday, just one day after announcing they have parted ways with long-time head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots announced that Jerod Mayo will be the team's new leader.

Mayo worked as the Patriots' linebackers coach since 2019 and played linebacker for the team from 2008 to 2015, winning one Super Bowl during that time.

It does not come as a shock that Mayo is the new head coach; there has been talk for a while that when Belichick leaves, Mayo would be his successor. The Patriots were able to hire Mayo so quickly because they already established a contractual succession plan and made the NFL aware of it.

As a player, Mayo was a fan favorite and made his mark, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, a first-team All-Pro in 2010 and a two-time Pro Bowler.

At 37, Mayo is the youngest head coach in the league. This is his first head coaching job, and his only coaching job at all other than the previous one with the Patriots of linebackers coach.

After the news dropped that it will be Mayo taking over the team, players from around the league sounded off with reactions and messages of support. Here are some of them.

The Patriots congratulate their new coach.

Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins with a hot take. The Patriots finished the 2023 season at 4-13 and were last in the AFC East. With such a competitive division, especially next year when Aaron Rodgers returns to the Jets, a lot would have to change for this take to come true.

Current Patriots players seem to like the hiring.

Tedy Bruschi says Mayo has the perfect mix when it comes to his coaching style.

Jason McCourty, who played with the Patriots from 2018 to 2020, says Mayo is great with people and is a "fantastic leader."

Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch knows what it takes to win with the Patriots and believes the team is in "great hands" with Mayo in charge.

Shady wishes Mayo luck and says he is rooting for him to succeed in New England.

The hiring seems to have former Patriots running back James White pondering becoming the team's running backs coach. His former teammate jokingly offers to break the news.

White believes Mayo will be a great head coach.

Marquis Flowers got in on the discourse of White returning to the Patriots, showing support for someone he used to cover in practice.

Flowers has a lot of suggestions when it comes to who Mayo should hire.

Many former Patriots showed excitement for Mayo:

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. says he hopes to stay and be part of this shift in Foxboro.

RGIII states the obvious.

Former Patriot Chad Johnson chimes in.

Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Antoine Bethea approves.

Many were excited about the hiring.