A new era has officially begun in New England. On Friday, just one day after announcing they have parted ways with long-time head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots announced that Jerod Mayo will be the team's new leader.
Mayo worked as the Patriots' linebackers coach since 2019 and played linebacker for the team from 2008 to 2015, winning one Super Bowl during that time.
It does not come as a shock that Mayo is the new head coach; there has been talk for a while that when Belichick leaves, Mayo would be his successor. The Patriots were able to hire Mayo so quickly because they already established a contractual succession plan and made the NFL aware of it.
As a player, Mayo was a fan favorite and made his mark, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, a first-team All-Pro in 2010 and a two-time Pro Bowler.
At 37, Mayo is the youngest head coach in the league. This is his first head coaching job, and his only coaching job at all other than the previous one with the Patriots of linebackers coach.
After the news dropped that it will be Mayo taking over the team, players from around the league sounded off with reactions and messages of support. Here are some of them.
The Patriots congratulate their new coach.
A new era in New England.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 12, 2024
Congratulations, Head Coach Jerod Mayo! pic.twitter.com/Aj87oTu2S2
Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins with a hot take. The Patriots finished the 2023 season at 4-13 and were last in the AFC East. With such a competitive division, especially next year when Aaron Rodgers returns to the Jets, a lot would have to change for this take to come true.
👀👀 playoff bound first year. Remember this tweet https://t.co/mo9Q3m3JWN— Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 12, 2024
The ultimate Patriot. The next best thing in the new era of football. Glad to have played with you. Showed me the game in different views. Happy for ya big dawg 💪🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/A3DOTCoGjH— Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 12, 2024
Current Patriots players seem to like the hiring.
It seems like members of the Patriots’ roster approve of the Jerod Mayo hire.— Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) January 12, 2024
(via JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and DeVante Parker on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/l4e1ZPvlJY
Tedy Bruschi says Mayo has the perfect mix when it comes to his coaching style.
Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi on Jerod Mayo:— Savage (@SavageSports_) January 12, 2024
"I think you're getting the best of both worlds with Jerod Mayo... There's a little bit of Bill Belichick, but then there's not... They got the right guy here in Jerod Mayo.'
👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/RL2Y72FjFh
Jason McCourty, who played with the Patriots from 2018 to 2020, says Mayo is great with people and is a "fantastic leader."
Excited for the Mayo era in New England— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 12, 2024
I said it on @gmfb his specialty is people!
A fantastic leader and person now takes over! pic.twitter.com/YTx56aNSGA
Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch knows what it takes to win with the Patriots and believes the team is in "great hands" with Mayo in charge.
YESSIRRRRRRRRRR CONGRATS CONGRATS CONGRATS MY BOIIIII 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 PATRIOTNATION IS IN GREAT HANDS I MUST SAY https://t.co/DiZnhYkhaZ— Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) January 12, 2024
Shady wishes Mayo luck and says he is rooting for him to succeed in New England.
Congrats MAYO and good luck good brotha … hope he delivers 💯 https://t.co/D6vxUeqf78— LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 12, 2024
The hiring seems to have former Patriots running back James White pondering becoming the team's running backs coach. His former teammate jokingly offers to break the news.
White believes Mayo will be a great head coach.
Congrats to Mayo! He definitely will be a great head coach https://t.co/DVjfckGvCM— James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 12, 2024
Let me know if you need me to break the news bro lol— Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) January 12, 2024
Marquis Flowers got in on the discourse of White returning to the Patriots, showing support for someone he used to cover in practice.
😂 he’s official! Easily the best RB I ever had to cover! He definitely got some good catches on me but I still won the overall battle! But he would run the whole route tree out the backfield! Shit was crazy https://t.co/qLkB9jidg9— Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) January 12, 2024
Flowers has a lot of suggestions when it comes to who Mayo should hire.
Hope Mayo go get @zeus30hightower and Mathew Slater! And @devinmccourty because they all good Men and really teachers of the game! They can coach! And their leadership crazy! ✊🏾 if that’s what they want to do 💯— Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) January 12, 2024
Many former Patriots showed excitement for Mayo:
MAYO!! Class of 08 succeeding the hoodie. Excited for him!!— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 12, 2024
LETS GO MAYO!!! IT’S TIME MY GUY!!!— LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) January 12, 2024
Jerod Mayo is the new guy in charge in New England!— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 12, 2024
The ultimate Patriot... https://t.co/TQMtptTRn0
Incredible teammate and will do an awesome job! https://t.co/vi1bljUYA9— danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 12, 2024
RKK!!!!!!!!!!!! 👏🏾 👏🏾— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 12, 2024
Jerod is an amazing person and coach on the rise. What a perfect promotion.
Congratulations @Patriots!!! https://t.co/4RxnBtIQLi
Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. says he hopes to stay and be part of this shift in Foxboro.
The start of a New Era that I'd love to be apart of. So happy for this dude.. Well deserved BIG COACH! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VDwd2HJ5Mm— MWS (@MackWilSr) January 12, 2024
RGIII states the obvious.
BIG shoes to fill. https://t.co/5InVSRZI7L— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 12, 2024
Former Patriot Chad Johnson chimes in.
That’s live 💯 https://t.co/FS181R17m3— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 12, 2024
Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Antoine Bethea approves.
Love to see it. #757 https://t.co/kZ58Kz6U2j— Antoine Bethea (AB41) (@ABethea41) January 12, 2024
Many were excited about the hiring.
Let’s Go!!!! Big time hire! https://t.co/c06OTZmR0b— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 12, 2024
Yessirrrr!!! https://t.co/vhPoBVEnmj— JB (@NVBentley33) January 12, 2024
GREAT move for the New England Patriots!!! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 https://t.co/Gigrpdbfk8— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 12, 2024