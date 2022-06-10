Bill Belichick isn't the only one taking a more hands-on role with the Patriots' offense ahead of the 2022 season. Fresh off the team's mandatory minicamp, quarterback Mac Jones is drawing praise from teammates for his increasingly vocal leadership under center. No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was particularly effusive, telling reporters this week that Jones has taken over New England's offense entering his second NFL season.

"You say, 'Has he taken control of the offense?' That's just a capital 'yes,' exclamation mark, exclamation mark," Meyers said, per NESN. "He's the real deal. Just kinda what he sees, we're all just trying to catch up to his mind, his vision. I know (he) and the coaches have been doing a great job of relaying information to us, but ultimately when we're out there, he tells us. ... He has a clear vision in his mind. It's real easy to work with him because he puts us in the right direction."

Fellow receiver Nelson Agholor was similarly complimentary after minicamp, as Patriots.com noted.

"I think he's a year better," the veteran said of Jones. "Working hard every day. Does a great job communicating and he's just working to be the best version of himself. I'm grateful to have him as a quarterback."

Drafted 15th overall in 2021, Jones is looking to build off a generally promising rookie season as the Patriots' starter. Despite a streaky finish to his debut, the Alabama product made the Pro Bowl as a 17-game starter for New England, throwing 3,802 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the Pats to a wild-card appearance.