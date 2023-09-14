Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
This past offseason, only three free agent wide receivers signed contracts that paid more money on an annual basis than the contract the New England Patriots gave to JuJu Smith-Schuster. After spending a season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster inked a three-year, $25.5 million pact to head to Foxborough.

Fast forward a few months, and apparently, the Patriots do not believe that Smith-Schuster is currently one of the team's five best pass-catchers. That's according to a report from The Boston Herald, which came in the wake of Smith-Schuster catching 4 of 7 targets for 33 yards while playing only 54% of the team's snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith-Schuster ran fewer routes (29) than both Kendrick Bourne (56) and rookie sixth-rounder pick Kayshon Boutte (45) in Week 1, and outrouted sixth-rounder Demario Douglas (27) by only two. Late in the game, when the Patriots were driving for a potential game-winning score, he was not out on the field with the first offense.

There were reports throughout the offseason that Smith-Schuster was dealing with a knee injury, and last week Sports Illustrated reported that Smith-Schuster's knee "is a mess" and "could explode at any point," which motivated the Patriots to keep additional receivers on the 53-man roster. 

Asked about Smith-Schuster's health, Bill Belichick was characteristically mum, noting, "You know what the injury report was, with the injuries during the game and all that. So that's the best I can tell you."

Whether it's due to health, performance, or trust of the coaching staff, it seems Smith-Schuster is falling behind in the pecking order among New England's receivers. When DeVante Parker comes back from his injury, he should be ahead of Smith-Schuster as well. Throw in tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, plus running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and it seems like there are quite a few players the team can rely on more than him at the moment. 