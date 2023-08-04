The New England Patriots have readjusted outside linebacker Matt Judon's contract ahead of the 2023 season. The restructure will increase Judon's guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million, according to ESPN. Judon can now make up to $18 million this season, per the report.

Judon had been spending Patriots training camp warming up with his teammates before doing individual conditioning drills on the side of the team's practice field. It's safe to say that Judon will be a regular practice participant now that his contract has been reworked.

Judon, who will turn 31 on Aug. 15, signed with the Patriots in 2021 after spending his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. A Pro Bowler during his final two seasons with the Ravens, Judon was also a Pro Bowl player during his first two years with the Patriots. He recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks last year after tallying 12.5 sacks during his first year in New England.

Along with his contract situation, Judon also recently generated headlines by practicing in a long sleeve shirt. He recently explained why he has been wearing long sleeves during the Patriots' summer practices. It harkens back to his time in Baltimore while being teammates with former Defensive Player of the Year Terrell Suggs.

"One year, (Suggs) came in and he was a little overweight. He practiced his butt off and wore a long sleeve every day," Judon said, via the Boston Herald. "And like by the end of camp, like, he had a six-pack and he was ready. He went out there and got like 12-and-a-half sacks in like his 13th year.

"And so I was like, man, if he can do just that little thing and just forget about the elements, forget about how hot he is, forget about if he's cold, forget about like the circumstances that's going around and just focus on football, that's what I want to steal from him."