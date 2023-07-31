FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots crossed a key threshold as they continued to roll through training as Day 5 brought with it the first session with full pads. Naturally, that added some more physicality to the day, but it also saw an uptick in injuries on the day as well.

The most notable was starting left guard Cole Strange, who appeared to suffer an injury to his left knee during blocking drills after getting tangled up with defensive tackle Lawrence Guy. Strange was looked at by the medical team while on the ground before walking off under his own power and heading into the athletic training room on the far side of the field. There, Strange continued to be looked at by team personnel and eventually emerged and began testing out his knee by doing some high knees and a light jog. Eventually, Strange, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, walked back toward the field with his helmet and watched the rest of practice, which would indicate that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

Strange wasn't the only member of the team to pay a visit to the medical area as tight end Scotty Washington, wideout Jalen Hurd and guard Chasen Hines also went in to get looked at. Also, defensive back Brad Hawkins needed help getting off the field after going down during 11-on-11s.

With all that going on, Bill Belichick corralled the entire 90-man roster into a giant huddle and players after practice noted that the head coach was sending a message to the team to focus on playing smart and to try and avoid getting injured unnecessarily.

"The first day of pads everyone's excited."We're competitive, they're competitive. It was expected, but Bill called us out and we toned it down a little bit," safety Jabrill Peppers said after practice.

"It's very hard," Davon Godchaux told reporters when asked about having to reel things in a bit on the first day of pads. "Everyone wants to prove what they can do, but it's just the first day of pads. Nobody is going to make the team today, but you can improve to get better each and every day. Everybody wants to be aggressive on the first day of pads, but it's just the first day. Got to keep moving and keep stacking good days.''

More from Day 5

It was an overall slow day for the Patriots as they did seem to ease into the first day of pads rather than going full speed on Day 1. Even the competitive 11-on-11 drills were not as competitive as they've been in recent practices, but that should ratchet up as the days progress.

With the pads coming on, the running game was of central focus for the most part and the practice did not feature much downfield passing from any of the quarterbacks. With that in mind, Mac Jones' 8-for-10 day was largely high-percentage throws at or around the line of scrimmage. Bailey Zappe was 4-for-8 by my count.