The New England Patriots coaches have been mum on their titles and duties heading into the 2022 season, and now, apparently so are their players. On a conference call with reporters Thursday, new Patriot Ty Montgomery was asked what position he would be playing in 2022. He didn't want to get very specific.

"I consider myself an employee of the New England Patriots," said Montgomery, via the Boston Herald. "And whatever they ask me is what I'm going to do."

The running back/wide receiver/kick returner is seen as one of the more versatile players in the NFL. Montgomery spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, but wasn't a focal point of their offense, rushing for 145 yards and catching 19 passes for 122 yards in 20 games played.

While he's officially listed as a wide receiver on the Patriots' website, running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri said that Montgomery has been working in the backfield this offseason. Logic says he will see some action as a pass-catcher from that spot.

"Extremely smart football player," said Sunseri. "He does whatever you ask him, he takes in all kinds of different information. And he's been a pleasure to work with so far. He works extremely hard every single day. And he is a very smart guy. So it's fun to work with the guy."

The original third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft had his best season in 2016, as he recorded 805 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns while operating primarily as a running back. New England didn't bring in Montgomery to feature him on offense, but the 29-year-old will be a member of the stable of running backs Bill Belichick likes to utilize. He also will bring value on special teams.