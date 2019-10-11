Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon questionable to return after suffering knee injury vs. Giants

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is questionable to return to "Thursday Night Football" against the New York Giants after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the contest. Gordon attempted to make a tackle on New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden as he was finishing a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney also tried to bring Golden down, but his tackle attempt caused Gordon to land awkwardly on his knee.

Gordon went to the medical tent before emerging onto the field and riding a stationary bike. After getting off the bike, Gordon walked on the sidelines testing the knee before returning to the bike. He has one catch for seven yards on the night.

The Patriots are already depleted at wide receiver in this one, as Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are getting meaningful snaps with Gordon out. For more updates on the game, follow our live blog here.