It's safe to say that Pete Carroll's removal as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach was something not many people saw coming. But that's exactly what happened on Wednesday, when the most successful coach in team history transitioned from head coach to an adviser role.

"It's been an honor and a thrill to be part of this program," an emotional Carroll said on Wednesday. "I've loved every minute of it. You've watched me love it in particular. It's exciting that there's such a future here. You can see it. We know it's happening. It's bright. The club's got great places to go, and there's great chances. It'll never happen automatically. There's a lot of work to be done and all of that, but the future is bright."

The 72-year-old coach has an immeasurable impact in Seattle. During Carroll's 14 seasons, the Seahawks won nearly 61 percent of their regular season games. Seattle also won 10 playoff games that included the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Carroll's run in Seattle also included 10 playoff appearances, five division titles and two NFC titles.

With Seattle embarking on a new era, here's a look at the top moments during Carroll's time as Seahawks head coach.

1. Super Bowl champs

The high point of Carroll's time as Seahawks coach is also the greatest moment in franchise history. Seattle capped off a brilliant season by dismantling Peyton Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl XLIX. The 43-8 win included two defensive scores and an 87-yard kickoff return by Percy Harvin that stretched Seattle's lead to 29-0 to start the second half.

Fittingly, the MVP of the game was a member of Seattle's defense. The award went to linebacker Malcom Smith, whose 69-yard pick-six off Manning late in the first half gave the Seahawks a 22-0 lead.

2. 2014 NFC title game

Down 19-7 in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks rallied to defeat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the 2014 NFC title game. Seattle scored two touchdowns in 40 seconds after Chris Matthews recovered an onside kick with just over two minutes left in the game. Marshawn Lynch gave the Seahawks the lead moments later on a 24-yard run.

The Packers rallied to force overtime, but the Seahawks won the game and the NFC title after Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for a 35-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

3. 2013 NFC title game

One of the better conference title games ever played came down to a last-minute throw in the end zone. Trailing by six points, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick lofted a pass in the end zone for wideout Michael Crabtree. But the pass was tipped by Richard Sherman and picked off by Malcolm Smith, preserving Seattle's 23-17 win. The play also set up one of the most famous postgame interviews in NFL history.

4. Super Bowl XLIX

Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, you can't talk about Carroll's run in Seattle without mentioning his decision to call a pass play one yard from the Patriots' end zone late in Super Bowl XLIX. That decision and the result of that play altered history.

Instead of possibly winning the game on a short Lynch touchdown run, Wilson's pass was picked off by Malcolm Butler, thus giving the Patriots a 28-24 win in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all-time. The pick prevented the Seahawks from becoming the ninth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

5. Beast quake

Carroll's first year in Seattle included a memorable playoff win over the Saints. Despite a 7-9 record, Seattle hosted the defending champion Saints in the first round of the playoffs. The Seahawks prevailed, 41-36, in a wild game that included Lynch's 67-yard touchdown run that left Seattle's fans in a frenzied pitch.

6. Fail Mary

Seattle was on the fortunate side of a major NFL controversy early in Carroll's third season with the team. Trailing the Packers 12-7, Wilson threw a Hail Mary on the game's final play. Seattle wideout Golden Tate and Packers defensive back M.D. Jennings both had possession of the ball, which led to one official ruling a touchdown and the other ruling that Jennings had possession.

Ultimately, the Seahawks were awarded a touchdown, but the league released a statement later stating that offensive pass interference should have been called, which would have negated the score.

7. Seahawks chill Vikings

Carroll was part of several historic moments in Seattle, including the coldest playoff game in franchise history. The Seahawks won a 10-9 game in Minnesota in the 2015 wild card round that was played in -6 degree temperature and -25 wind chill.

As what was often the case with Seahawks playoff teams under Carroll, the Seahawks rallied after falling behind early. Down 9-0, the Seahawks got on the board when Baldwin caught the game's only touchdown, a three-yard pass from Wilson earlier in the fourth quarter. Seattle took the lead on a field goal midway through the fourth quarter before Vikings kicker Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard, game-winning field goal attempt with 26 seconds left.

8. Upset in Washington

The 2012 season was a watershed year for Carroll and Seattle. After a disappointing 2011 season, Carroll decided to give the keys to Seattle's offense to rookie Russell Wilson, who responded by submitting the first of his nine Pro Bowl seasons during his time with the Seahawks. After a 6-5 start, the Seahawks won five straight games to earn a spot in the playoffs.

In the first round, Seattle trailed 14-0 before rallying to defeat Robert Griffin III and Washington. Lynch gave the Seahawks the lead for good on a 27-yard touchdown run with just over seven minutes left.

9. Brotherly beatdown

Carroll's last playoff win as Seattle's coach came in Philadelphia in the 2019 wild card round. The win included an inspiring performance from Lynch, who came out of retirement to score his final postseason touchdown that gave the Seahawks the lead for good. DK Metcalf's 53-yard touchdown pass from Wilson early in the second half sealed the 17-9 win.

10. The (almost) comeback

A week after upsetting Washington, Seattle found themselves trailing again, this time by the count of 20-0, in Atlanta in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. But as they had a week earlier, the Seahawks rallied and actually pulled ahead on a short touchdown run by Lynch with 31 seconds left.

A long kickoff return, however, and two big completions from then-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan set up Atlanta's game-winning field goal with just seconds left.

While the lost the game, the Seahawks showed that they would be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.