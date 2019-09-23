Philly man saves children from burning building, calls out Eagles' Nelson Agholor for dropping passes

Philadelphia Eagles fans care a lot about their team. That much was evident when a local hero managed to call out the team for their loss during a news interview after he saved babies from a burning building on Sunday night.

In a clip from CBS Philadelphia, Hakim Laws described the scene of a fire in West Philadelphia, where people off the streets stepped in to save children from the blaze. Smoke made it impossible for the family that was trapped in the building to use the stairs, so Laws teamed up with others to catch the children as the father threw them down.

He then, in impressive fashion, spun that into a critique of the Eagles -- in particular one player.

"My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them… unlike Agholor," Laws said.

The unexpectedly timed critique came after a 27-24 Eagles loss to the Detroit Lions in which wide receiver Nelson Agholor had a fumble and dropped two key passes. Clearly, even in an emergency situation, the Eagles do not leave the minds of their fans.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

According to authorities, the fire was started by an air conditioner. No major injuries were reported from the fire, but ten people were displaced, two were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and one person was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.