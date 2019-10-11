Photo of Eli Manning, Daniel Jones on sideline during Giants vs. Patriots game turns into perfect meme

Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning and Eli Manning Jr., I mean Daniel Jones, were defeated by the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, 35-14, in what at first looked like it could be a close game but ended as everyone had expected.

But enough about the score. As the old saying goes, "It's not about who wins the game, it's about the memes we get along the way," and last night the internet was gifted with another great one.

Jones has taken over the QB1 duties for the two-time Super Bowl champion, who had to sit and watch the rookie throw three interceptions against the team he defeated twice in the big game.

It seemed like the veteran was looking through some plays and trying to help mentor the 22-year-old, but to Twitter, the photo was perfect meme material.

Here are some of the best:

Eli Manning: “I see here that you didn’t have one single receiver use their helmet to catch the ball...you know that’s how you beat the Patriots right?”



Daniel Jones: “Ugh...I know. I forgot.” pic.twitter.com/kQy65K6JMM — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 11, 2019

The photo looks like every kid helping their parents try to figure out how to use technology. "No dad, go to settings. Settings dad. It's right there!"

“So, Daniel, do I have to download the Internet first?” pic.twitter.com/nqG8VTue85 — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) October 11, 2019

Remember AOL?

The tablet after the game pic.twitter.com/NjCn9qdX6O — Rene (@ReneLevesquia) October 11, 2019

Eli's just here so he doesn't get fined.

Daniel: idk whos coming in or dropping. Eli what should I-



Eli: Going to stop you right there buddy. Im just here to get a check. pic.twitter.com/NS8n9PIwvf — JoNathan (@jonathansbored) October 11, 2019

Many suggested that Manning might be playing games on the tablet. Hopefully those games were going better for him than the one he was watching.

Eli to Daniel: “Dude chill. INT’s happen. And also, check out my Candy Crush action. I’m killin’ it!” — Heidi Brown (@heidizbrown) October 11, 2019

Daniel Jones: ‘I’ve thrown 3 INTs tonight, any suggestion?’



Eli: ‘I AM the Fruit Ninja!’ https://t.co/wEsZug4MIY — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) October 11, 2019

The Patriots are the "Rainbow Road" of Mario Kart.

“Dan did you see you can play Mario Kart on this thing” pic.twitter.com/NMGeBOdulz — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) October 11, 2019

Maybe Manning just wanted to reminisce on the glory days.

Eli was trolling Daniel Jones so hard last night... pic.twitter.com/YDHydCPTku — FFcouchcoach ⚖️ (@FFcouchcoach) October 11, 2019

EXCLUSIVE: This is what Eli Manning was looking at on his Microsoft Surface Pro Max XL Premium Tablet pic.twitter.com/we903yKGvM — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) October 11, 2019

Let's keep it PG Daniel.

A Dad checking his son’s search history for the first time pic.twitter.com/uAQ0YktJcV — Kellie Spangler (@kellie_spangler) October 11, 2019

Any time Manning and Jones are next to each other, it seems like the internet gets another fantastic photo that turns into a caption contest on Twitter. Hopefully next week there is more meme-able material as the Giants host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.