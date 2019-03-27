Pick Six Podcast: Cardinals ownership making a 'real push' to draft Kyler Murray?

The Arizona Cardinals have done their part to dispel rumors that they prefer Oklahoma product Kyler Murray to 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen at quarterback, but all indications are that Murray is the favorite to go No. 1 overall this April.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco was on hand at this week's NFL owners meetings and saw firsthand how new Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury, an admitted fan of Murray, gushed over the Heisman Trophy winner in advance of the 2019 draft.

"The way Kliff Kingsbury talks about Kyler Murray is the way Ryan Gosling talks about his girlfriend or wife in 'The Notebook,'" Prisco said on Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast.

Even more prominent, Prisco told Will Brinson, might be pressure from Cardinals ownership to make Murray the team's first pick -- a move that would all but necessitate a trade of Rosen, who went 10th overall less than a year ago.

"I think there's a real push by the ownership in Arizona to make the move," Prisco reported. "They need to sell tickets. They're trying to make a push to sell tickets. I think that's coming mostly from (owner Michael Bidwill) ... and they're trying to feel out what the market is (for Rosen)."

According to Prisco, Arizona might be happy with a third-round draft pick in exchange for Rosen, even though the former UCLA product prompted the Cardinals to move up for him in 2018.

"If they get a second for him," Prisco said, "they'd do cartwheels."

Catch the entire discussion on the Cardinals' quarterback situation, plus more news and notes from the owners meetings and a breakdown of the NFL's new pass-interference replay rules, on Wednesday's podcast: