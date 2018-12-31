Pick Six Podcast: Debating Nick Foles, Carson Wentz trade ideas; Week 17 reactions
CBS Sports' NFL crew joins Will Brinson to react to Week 17 action and the solidified playoff picture
Nick Foles is headed to the playoffs once again.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that his trusty backup will start a fourth-straight game on Sunday, when the defending Super Bowl champions visit the Chicago Bears to kick off the 2018 postseason. Undefeated since relieving an injured Carson Wentz in Week 15, Foles has helped reignite the Eagles offense and lead Philadelphia to three-consecutive victories, and now he's got a shot to repeat as a world champ.
But where does that leave Wentz?
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson offered a bold hypothetical on Monday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast: What if Foles wins it all again? And what if that means Wentz is available for a trade entering 2019? And what if the rival New York Giants were to target him as an Eli Manning successor?
"Would you, if you were the Giants, trade your first-round pick in 2019 and Saquon Barkley for Carson Wentz?" he proposed.
The consensus: That's a no-brainer -- from the Giants' perspective.
For the Eagles, however? As Will Brinson said, and many Philly fans assuredly would've echoed, that deal doesn't make much sense at all.
"The Eagles won't do that," Brinson insisted. "Are you guys nuts? The (Giants) would do that in a heartbeat ... (but) you cannot do that. You would much rather have Carson Wentz than Saquon Barkley."
Stream Saturday night's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
Catch the entire debate over Wentz and Foles, plus reactions to Week 17 and the entire playoff picture, on Monday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sunday Pile: Wild-Card Weekend intrigue
Taking a look at the biggest storylines for the upcoming playoff weekend
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Citrus Bowl
A super-productive edge-rusher and two running backs headline the draft prospects to watch...
-
Draft: Best prospects in Outback Bowl
Two tight ends and a disruptive defensive tackle headline the prospects to watch in this bowl...
-
Peyton pushing Gase for Browns job
The future Hall of Fame quarterback is talking to Jimmy Haslam about Gase coming to Clevel...
-
NFL Wild Card Round odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL Wild Card Round game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Playoff Picture: Eagles in, Vikings out
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt with the Week 17 results rolling in