Pick Six Podcast: Debating Nick Foles, Carson Wentz trade ideas; Week 17 reactions

Nick Foles is headed to the playoffs once again.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that his trusty backup will start a fourth-straight game on Sunday, when the defending Super Bowl champions visit the Chicago Bears to kick off the 2018 postseason. Undefeated since relieving an injured Carson Wentz in Week 15, Foles has helped reignite the Eagles offense and lead Philadelphia to three-consecutive victories, and now he's got a shot to repeat as a world champ.

But where does that leave Wentz?

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson offered a bold hypothetical on Monday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast: What if Foles wins it all again? And what if that means Wentz is available for a trade entering 2019? And what if the rival New York Giants were to target him as an Eli Manning successor?

"Would you, if you were the Giants, trade your first-round pick in 2019 and Saquon Barkley for Carson Wentz?" he proposed.

The consensus: That's a no-brainer -- from the Giants' perspective.

For the Eagles, however? As Will Brinson said, and many Philly fans assuredly would've echoed, that deal doesn't make much sense at all.

"The Eagles won't do that," Brinson insisted. "Are you guys nuts? The (Giants) would do that in a heartbeat ... (but) you cannot do that. You would much rather have Carson Wentz than Saquon Barkley."

Catch the entire debate over Wentz and Foles, plus reactions to Week 17 and the entire playoff picture, on Monday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast: