Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 8-6-1; Cincinnati 6-9
What to Know
On Sunday Pittsburgh will take on Cincinnati at 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 28-21 win they picked up against Cincinnati the last time they played.
Pittsburgh's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 28-31. Antonio Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati were out to avenge their 20-35 defeat to Cleveland from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Cincinnati fell to Cleveland 18-26. Cincinnati were down by 0-23 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Pittsburgh are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.22
Prediction
The Steelers are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Pittsburgh are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 8-6-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 45.5
Series History
Pittsburgh have won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.
- 2018 - Cincinnati Bengals 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 28
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 23
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 24
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 18
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 33
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
