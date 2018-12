Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 8-6-1; Cincinnati 6-9

What to Know

On Sunday Pittsburgh will take on Cincinnati at 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 28-21 win they picked up against Cincinnati the last time they played.

Pittsburgh's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 28-31. Antonio Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati were out to avenge their 20-35 defeat to Cleveland from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Cincinnati fell to Cleveland 18-26. Cincinnati were down by 0-23 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Pittsburgh are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.22

Prediction

The Steelers are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Pittsburgh are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 8-6-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 45.5

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.