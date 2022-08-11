The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for an important 2022 campaign, but there are other matters of business afoot before we get to the regular season. One is of course staying healthy through the preseason and solidifying the depth chart, but the Colts are also looking to extend one of their most important players.

According to ESPN, the Colts are working to figure out a way to sign All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson to an extension -- hopefully this month. Nelson to this point has kept quiet on his looming extension, saying Thursday that he would not answer any questions on the topic, per The Athletic.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame has been named an All-Pro in each of his four NFL seasons, and has made the Pro Bowl in each campaign as well. The Colts exercised Nelson's fifth-year option last offseason, which will pay him a fully guaranteed $13.75 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

According to Spotrac's market-value tool, Nelson is projected to sign a five-year, $86.24 million extension that carries an AAV of $17.24 million. That hypothetical AAV would make him the highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL.

In his four seasons, Nelson has established himself as one of the best players in the NFL. If he were to hit the open market, there would be no shortage of clubs that would try to acquire his services. Nelson is CBS Sports' No. 3 best free agent in 2023. For the full list, click here.