Raiders owner Mark Davis takes Allegiant Air flight, sits in the commercial section

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking his new partnership very seriously.

Late Sunday night, Davis was spotted on an Allegiant Air flight sitting in the commercial section. A Twitter user spotted Davis and posted a photo in which you can clearly see that it's the Raiders' owner on the flight.

The raiders are taking this Allegiant sponsorship seriously.



Owner Mark Davis sitting behind me in row 12 on this 20+ year old A319 jet@VitalVegas pic.twitter.com/qo8YOOlsLt — 🐕 Bryce Betts 🐕 (@BryceBetts132) September 16, 2019

The Raiders have a partnership with Allegiant Air, who has the naming right for the franchise's new stadium in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium is estimated to be a $1.9 billion project and will serve as the Raiders new home beginning in 2020.

Obviously, Davis can definitely afford a seat in first class or use his own private jet if he chose to. Davis is worth an estimated $500 million, but that didn't stop fans from poking fun at him for taking a commercial flight.

I don’t know if this is a good or bad thing, but Mark Davis is really bad at being rich. https://t.co/T2dcpgfP0S — Dan Malin (@RealDANlanta) September 16, 2019

The Raiders are currently 1-1 in their final season in Oakland after an opening week victory over the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, the Raiders fell 28-10 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

Oakland has been in the news leading up to the start of the regular season because of the ongoing Antonio Brown saga. Prior to the team's Week 1 game against the Broncos, the Raiders finally had enough and released Brown after he requested that the team do so. Brown signed with the New England Patriots just hours after being let go.