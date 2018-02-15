Raiders reportedly moving on from kicker Sebastian Janikowski after 18 years

The end of an era has arrived in Oakland

For the first time in 18 years, Sebastian Janikowski will not factor into the Raiders' plans. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders told Janikowski that he will not be back with the team for the 2018 season. And so, that ends his 18-year run with the team, which began all the way back way back in 2000. Sebastian was there for Jon Gruden's first run as the Raiders coach. He won't be there for Gruden's second run.

Janikowski's career began in Oakland began when the Raiders used the 17th overall pick on him. At the time, Gruden was in the middle of his first go-around with the Raiders. Now, Gruden is back after a Super Bowl-winning stint with the Buccaneers and an entertaining career in the broadcast booth with ESPN. His first big personnel move? Getting rid of the kicker he apparently didn't want to draft all those years ago.

In his career, Janikowski has converted 80.4 percent of his field goals. Only Adam Vinatieri and Phil Dawson have made more field goals since 2000. Was he worth a first-round pick? No, but no kickers are. Janikowski was a solid, but not great kicker during his time in Oakland. Out of the kickers who occupy a spot on the top-10 list for the most field goals, Janikowski's percentage ranks last.

The end began in September when the Raiders placed Janikowski on injured reserve with a back injury. His replacement, the younger Giorgio Tavecchio, made 76.2 percent of his field goals and 33 of 34 extra points. 

In June, Janikowski was asked how long he wanted to kick for the Raiders.

"Until they kick me out," he said, per ESPN.

Given Janikowski's age (he'll turn 40 in March), the move shouldn't come as a surprise. But given the dearth of reliable kickers around the league, Janikowski should get another chance to kick for someone else provided he doesn't retire. 

